Golden Knights’ Colin Miller fined for diving/embellishment

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller was fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment, the NHL announced Thursday.

Miller’s second infraction of the rule, which attempts to prevent players from flopping to draw penalties, came in the first period of a game against the San Jose Sharks on March 30. Miller was called for embellishment 5:35 into the game and Sharks forward Marcus Sorensen was called for interference on the play.

Miller’s first infraction, which resulted in just a warning, came Nov. 23 against the Calgary Flames.

