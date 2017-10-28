Golden Knights continue historic start, shut out Avalanche 7-0

Oscar Dansk made 32 saves to record a shutout in his second NHL start, and the Golden Knights continued their historic start with a 7-0 thumping of the Colorado Avalanche in a Friday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

Linemates Cody Eakin, James Neal and David Perron each had a goal and an assist, as the Knights erupted for four goals during a span of 9:34 in the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal and an assist, and Oscar Lindberg, Erik Haula and William Carrier also scored for the Knights, who wore their white jerseys at home for Nevada Day.

It was the fifth straight win for the Knights, who matched the NHL record for longest winning streak by a team in its inaugural season. The New York Rangers (1926-27) and Edmonton Oilers (1979-80) are the only other franchises to manage the feat.

The Knights (8-1) also are the fastest team to reach eight wins in its inaugural season since the league expanded in 1967-68, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers each earned their eighth win in 17 games in 1967-68.

The Knights finished 6-1 on the homestand, outscoring opponents 30-17, and remain one point behind the Los Angeles Kings (17 points) in the Pacific Division standings.

