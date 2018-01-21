Golden Knights continue to struggle on power play

Since returning from their bye week Jan. 13, the Knights are 0 of 15 with the man advantage and 0 of 19 since they last notched a power-play goal, when Reilly Smith scored in the second period against Nashville on Jan. 2.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and Florida Panthers' Mark Pysyk (13) go for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brad Hunt (77) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Aaron Ekblad (5) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) stops the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The puck gets past Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Malcolm Subban (30) on a goal scored by Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (not shown) during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal (18) scores a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter (40) falls to the ice as he goes for the puck next to Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov (63) reacts after scoring against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal (18) reacts after scoring during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

RALEIGH, N.C. — There hasn’t been much power lately in the Golden Knights’ power play.

Since returning from their bye week Jan. 13, the Knights are 0 of 15 with the man advantage and 0 of 19 since they last notched a power-play goal, when Reilly Smith scored in the second period against Nashville on Jan. 2.

Coach Gerard Gallant is painfully aware that his team, ranked No. 24 in the NHL at 16.4 percent, needs to do better.

”We weren’t as sharp as we should be,” Gallant said after Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers. “The guys have to get with it, put more pucks to the net, basic stuff. We’re not working hard enough.”

Gallant has tinkered with the power play this season. And while some alterations might be needed, those who play on it probably will remain the same when the Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes at 2 p.m. Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We have other personnel,” Gallant said. “But those are our top players, and I want to go with those guys. I’m confident in those guys. It’s just sometimes you get into a funk with the power play and you’ve got to get out of it.”

Neal’s consistency

James Neal’s 20th goal Friday marked the 10th straight time he has scored 20 or more in a season.

The 30-year-old forward, who will represent the Knights at the NHL All-Star Game next weekend with Gallant and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, has 258 career goals. His goal against Florida, which came with 2:09 to play in regulation, allowed the Knights to get to overtime and gain a point.

“I’ve always tried to be consistent with my game,” Neal said. “I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of talented players, and I’ve always tried to work hard and get better.”

Neal’s career high is 40 goals in 2011-12 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Back to Chicago

Veteran defenseman Jason Garrison was sent back to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He was with the Knights on the two-game Florida swing after being recalled Tuesday, but was a healthy scratch against the Lightning and Panthers.

Garrison was leading Wolves defensemen in scoring with 18 points before he was recalled.

