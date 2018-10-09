Golden Knights could get Cody Eakin back Wednesday

The center practiced with full contact Tuesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in late September.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and center Ryan Carpenter (40) during Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin waves at fans during “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) battles against Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) in front of goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) battle for the puck during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21), center, celebrates his score with center Ryan Carpenter (40), left, and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

WASHINGTON — Cody Eakin could return as soon as Wednesday for the Golden Knights.

The center, who suffered a lower-body injury in late September and was put on injured reserve, practiced Tuesday with full contact for the first time. Coach Gerard Gallant said Eakin wasn’t officially cleared to play as of early afternoon Tuesday, but things appeared to be trending in the right direction.

“We expect him tomorrow,” Gallant said. “He’s a responsible guy. He’s good in our (penalty kill). He plays really good, he plays real hard. We really missed him for three games, but he’ll get a chance to go back in hopefully tomorrow and we’ll see where it goes.”

If Eakin is able to rejoin the Knights’ lineup it would be a boost for a team that has struggled without him and forward Alex Tuch on the third line. The 27-year-old scored 27 points last season. He was relegated to wearing a non-contact jersey for the past week before Tuesday as he fought to get back to 100 percent.

“I’m feeling good,” Eakin said. “I just have a couple last things (to do) and we’ll see how I feel in the morning after how the contact went.”

Stastny questionable

Center Paul Stastny didn’t skate Tuesday and Gallant said he will be a “possibility” against the Capitals. Stastny appeared to injure his right leg late in Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres when center Jack Eichel crashed into him diving for a loose puck.

“We’re not sure (if he’ll play) but we’ll know more tomorrow morning probably,” Gallant said.

Stastny anchored the Knights’ second line for the first three games but has yet to score his first point for Vegas. He leads the team in penalty minutes with six.

Murray injured

The Knights’ opponent Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins, may be without its starting goaltender.

Matt Murray is out indefinitely with the third concussion of his NHL career, which he suffered during practice Monday, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Marchessault gets day off

Forward Jonathan Marchessault didn’t skate Tuesday but Gallant called it a routine day off.

Marchessault leads the team with four points through three games.

