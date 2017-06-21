Golden Knights, Coyotes to go head-to-head in home openers

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

The Golden Knights will begin their inaugural NHL regular season on the road on Oct. 6 against Dallas.

The NHL announced the 2017-18 home openers for all 31 teams Wednesday and the Knights are the visiting team for the Stars. The following night, Oct. 7, the Knights travel to Glendale to be the opponent for the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener.

The Knights’ first-ever regular-season home game T-Mobile Arena will be Oct. 10 against the Coyotes.

The entire 2017-18 NHL schedule will be released Thursday morning. Owner Bill Foley said the team had gone back to the NHL and asked them to tweak a couple of portions of the schedule that initially had the team with extended homestands and road trips of eight and nine games.

“We were hoping to break those up and we were able to a little,” Foley said.

The NHL preseason schedule has the Knights on the road for four consecutive games, beginning Sept. 17 in Vancouver. The team’s preseason home opener will be Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles. It will be the first of three consecutive preseason home games wrapping up with an Oct. 1 game at T-Mobile vs. San Jose.

