Golden Knights’ David Perron misses second straight game

Golden Knights right wing David Perron wasn't in the lineup Friday night against St. Louis at T-Mobile Arena after sitting out Wednesday's 3-2 home loss to Arizona.

David Perron’s vacation was extended.

The Golden Knights right wing wasn’t in the lineup Friday night against St. Louis at T-Mobile Arena after sitting out Wednesday’s 3-2 home loss to Arizona.

Perron was a game-time decision and ultimately was given another night off for maintenance purposes, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Perron has played in 70 games and leads the team in assists with 50. He has a career-high 66 points; his previous best was 57 points in 2013-14 with Edmonton.

Home finale events

Several ceremonies will be tied to Saturday’s regular-season home finale against San Jose.

Before the game, a special on-ice ceremony will take place to remember the events of the Oct. 1 mass shooting and to honor those who were affected.

After the game, the winners of the team’s awards — The Seventh Player, the Vegas Strong Service Award and the First Star — will be named. There also will be a special commemoration of Marc-Andre Fleury’s 400th win as an NHL goaltender.

Following the awards presentation, the team will participate in a “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event in which players will take the ice and give out game-worn jerseys to select fans.

As part of Fan Appreciation Week, all fans in attendance will receive a panoramic photo from the Oct. 10 inaugural home opener.

Bjerk can relate

When Scott Foster got the call in the third period to play for Chicago on Thursday against Winnipeg, emergency goalies throughout the NHL probably celebrated.

Every team has a goalie on call in the event the two regular goaltenders are injured. Foster, a 36-year-old accountant, took the ice after Anton Forsberg was hurt before the game and Collin Delia was injured in the third period. Foster stopped all seven shots he faced in the final 14 minutes of Chicago’s 6-2 win and was named the game’s first star.

Alex Bjerk, 29, is the Knights’ emergency goaltender in case Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are unable to play. Bjerk, who played at Wisconsin-Eau Claire and works as a graphic designer, has put on his gear twice but hasn’t played in a game.

The Knights didn’t make Bjerk available for comment, and he did not respond to an email requesting comment on Foster.

