Golden Knights drop road game to Oilers, 8-2

The Golden Knights’ road woes continued Tuesday.
Edmonton star Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, as the Knights dropped an 8-2 decision to the Oilers at Rogers Place.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and James Neal scored for the Knights (10-6-1), who dropped to 1-5-1 in their past seven games away from home.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals, including a power-play goal in the first period to help the Oilers grab a 3-0 lead.
