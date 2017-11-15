Golden Knights drop road game to Oilers, 8-2

Edmonton star Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, as the Knights dropped an 8-2 decision to the Oilers at Rogers Place.

Golden Knights fall to Oilers on the road, 8-2 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nov 14, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Brad Malone (24) skates during warmup prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 14, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Jon Merrill (15) skates during warmup prior to the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 14, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save during warmup prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 14, 2017; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Legace (33) makes a save during warmup prior to the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) checks Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) makes the stop on Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula (91) as Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) tries for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) is scored on by the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a goal on Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ road woes continued Tuesday.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, as the Knights dropped an 8-2 decision to the Oilers at Rogers Place.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and James Neal scored for the Knights (10-6-1), who dropped to 1-5-1 in their past seven games away from home.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals, including a power-play goal in the first period to help the Oilers grab a 3-0 lead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.