Golden Knights edge Stars, 2-1, on Ryan Reaves’ goal

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) leaps over a shot that Dallas Stars' Anton Khudobin blocked as defenseman Taylor Fedun (42) helps defend the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) takes a shot that gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for a score in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) takes a shot that gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Dallas Stars right wing Valeri Nichushkin (43) work to control a puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) controls the puck in front of Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot as Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) pressures the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars right wing Valeri Nichushkin (43) takes a shot at the net as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) helps defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches out to glove a shot from the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) gloves a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights as Miro Heiskanen (4), Esa Lindell (23) and Cody Eakin (21) watch in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) works to reach the net for a shot as Dallas Stars' Andrew Cogliano, rear, and John Klingberg (3) defend in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Taylor Fedun (42) reaches out for a loose puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots a penalty shot that was blocked by Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, not pictured, in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) handles the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) gives chase in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Ryan Reaves scored on a rebound 2:37 into the third period to help the Golden Knights snag a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Max Pacioretty scored 18 seconds into the first period for the Knights, who moved six points ahead of idle Arizona for third place in the Pacific Division.

Pacioretty’s goal, his team-high 22nd of the season, was the second-fastest in franchise history behind William Karlsson’s marker 14 seconds into the Knights’ 6-0 win over San Jose on Nov. 24.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 40 saves to win his sixth consecutive start. He picked up his 35th victory to move ahead of San Jose’s Martin Jones for the league lead.

The Knights successfully killed two penalties in the final 5:22 of the third period to hang on for their seventh win in the past eight games.

Dallas’ Roope Hintz stole the puck from Deryk Engelland at the Knights’ blue line and beat Fleury on a breakaway to tie the score 1-1 at 4:04 of the first period.

Karlsson was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by defenseman Esa Lindell 1:37 into the second period but was turned away by Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.