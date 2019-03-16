Golden Knights edge Stars, 2-1, on Ryan Reaves’ goal

DALLAS — Ryan Reaves scored on a rebound 2:37 into the third period to help the Golden Knights snag a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday at American Airlines Center.
Max Pacioretty scored 18 seconds into the first period for the Knights, who moved six points ahead of idle Arizona for third place in the Pacific Division.
Pacioretty’s goal, his team-high 22nd of the season, was the second-fastest in franchise history behind William Karlsson’s marker 14 seconds into the Knights’ 6-0 win over San Jose on Nov. 24.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 40 saves to win his sixth consecutive start. He picked up his 35th victory to move ahead of San Jose’s Martin Jones for the league lead.
The Knights successfully killed two penalties in the final 5:22 of the third period to hang on for their seventh win in the past eight games.
Dallas’ Roope Hintz stole the puck from Deryk Engelland at the Knights’ blue line and beat Fleury on a breakaway to tie the score 1-1 at 4:04 of the first period.
Karlsson was awarded a penalty shot after being hauled down by defenseman Esa Lindell 1:37 into the second period but was turned away by Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin.
