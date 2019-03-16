Golden Knights edge Stars, 2-1, on Ryan Reaves’ goal — VIDEO

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot with his glove under pressure from Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3), Paul Stastny (26) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, rear, celebrate with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, second from left, after their 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) is congratulated by the bench after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) knocks Dallas Stars defenseman Ben Lovejoy (21) off his skates during a collision in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches out to glove a shot from the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) controls the puck in front of Dallas Stars' Blake Comeau (15) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (17) has the puck stripped away Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) and William Karlsson (71) as Reilly Smith (19) watches in the third period period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gloves a shot under pressure from Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars right wing Valeri Nichushkin (43) takes a shot at the net as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) helps defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot as Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie (25) pressures the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots a penalty shot that was blocked by Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, not pictured, in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) gloves a shot from the Vegas Golden Knights as Miro Heiskanen (4), Esa Lindell (23) and Cody Eakin (21) watch in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) handles the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) gives chase in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) works to reach the net for a shot as Dallas Stars' Andrew Cogliano, rear, and John Klingberg (3) defend in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) leaps over a shot that Dallas Stars' Anton Khudobin blocked as defenseman Taylor Fedun (42) helps defend the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars defenseman Taylor Fedun (42) reaches out for a loose puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Ryan Reaves often is his own harshest critic, and the veteran right wing gave a blunt assessment of his play during the first 40 minutes Friday.

“I was trash for two periods,” he said, “so I figured I had to do something.”

Reaves scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Golden Knights’ penalty kill preserved a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena.

The victory pushed the Knights (39-27-5) six points ahead of idle Arizona for third place in the Pacific Division with 11 games remaining.

“When we play our best hockey, it starts in the defensive end, and that’s really important to our group,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “I don’t want us to be a high-flying team. I want us to be a good, solid team and find ways to grind out wins like we did tonight.”

Max Pacioretty notched his team-leading 22nd goal 18 seconds into the game — the second-fastest goal in team history — and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 40 saves to help the Knights win for the seventh time in their past eight games and sweep the season series with the Stars.

The Knights successfully killed penalties to defenseman Nate Schmidt and center William Karlsson in the final 5:22, including a 6-on-4 advantage for the majority of the second power play.

Defensemen Deryk Engelland and Brayden McNabb were on the ice for nearly the entirety of both penalty kills to help the Knights hold on.

Dallas finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

“One-goal games are important,” Pacioretty said. “I feel we had a couple opportunities to make it more than a one-goal lead. But still sticking with it and being able to come out on top is important at this point in the season.”

Fleury improved to 6-0 with a 0.83 goals-against average and .973 save percentage since Feb. 26, and the Vezina Trophy candidate claimed his 35th victory to move ahead of San Jose’s Martin Jones for the NHL lead.

Fleury allowed Roope Hintz’s breakaway goal at 4:04 of the first period but has stopped 178 of the past 183 shots he’s faced.

Dallas defenseman Taylor Fedun rang a shot off the crossbar with seven minutes to play, and Stars leading scorer Tyler Seguin missed an open net with Fleury out of position in the final 10 seconds.

“It was close all night, not much space out there,” Fleury said. “I thought the penalty kill for us was great all game because they have a good power play and we did well. I thought it was a game-changer for us.”

Dallas was playing the second game of a back-to-back after its win at Minnesota on Thursday and limited the Knights’ chances through the first two periods.

But after some good work down low by fourth-line wing Ryan Carpenter, Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin (35 saves) gave up a rebound on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s shot, and Reaves pounced for his ninth goal and first since Jan. 6.

The Knights, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s loss at Calgary, got off to a blazing start when Pacioretty whipped a low shot past Khudobin. It was the second-fastest goal in franchise history behind Karlsson’s marker 14 seconds into the Knights’ 6-0 win over San Jose on Nov. 24.

“These games and going into playoffs are going to be tight matches,” Reaves said. “Having the resiliency to go through the full 60 and obviously a couple pucks weren’t going in the net for us, but not getting frustrated and sticking with it, that’s what you’ve got to get going right now.”

