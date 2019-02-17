Golden Knights end 5-game home losing streak with 5-1 win

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban made the most of his first start since Jan. 6, recording 29 saves in a 5-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena that snapped a five-game home losing streak.
Max Pacioretty scored the first and fifth goal for the Knights (32-24-4), and Brandon Pirri scored a power-play goal in the second period that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead.
The Knights’ Shea Theodore extended the advantage by beating Juuse Saros with a backhander in the third period before the Predators’ Kevin Fiala split the middle of the defense and got one past Subban to break the shutout.
Oscar Lindberg scored for the second consecutive game to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.
Subban has won his past three starts for the Knights, who won for just the third time in 10 games.
The Predators (34-22-5) allowed a season-high 50 shots on goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
