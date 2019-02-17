Golden Knights end 5-game home losing streak with 5-1 win

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) works to make a shot before scoring against Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his score against Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) reaches for the puck as Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) knocks down Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) works to control the puck against Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) takes a shot against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes a hit from Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) works to make a play under pressure from Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) takes a shot against Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his score against Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) goes past Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) for a score during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) raises his arms in celebration of a score by center Brandon Pirri (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by center Brandon Pirri (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban made the most of his first start since Jan. 6, recording 29 saves in a 5-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena that snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Max Pacioretty scored the first and fifth goal for the Knights (32-24-4), and Brandon Pirri scored a power-play goal in the second period that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead.

The Knights’ Shea Theodore extended the advantage by beating Juuse Saros with a backhander in the third period before the Predators’ Kevin Fiala split the middle of the defense and got one past Subban to break the shutout.

Oscar Lindberg scored for the second consecutive game to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.

Subban has won his past three starts for the Knights, who won for just the third time in 10 games.

The Predators (34-22-5) allowed a season-high 50 shots on goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.