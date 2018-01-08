Golden Knights end first half of season with 2-1 win over Rangers

William Karlsson broke a 1-1 tie near the midway point of the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena as the Knights wrapped up the first half of their inaugural NHL season.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) closes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) blocks a puck with his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (17) reacts after dropping his hockey stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot on goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) pressures New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) controls the puck as New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) as New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) falls to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot as Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) vie for the puck as Knights left wing David Perron (57) follows behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson gets past New York Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) falls to the ice defending New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson gets past New York Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from New York Rangers center Vinni Lettieri (95) during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It’s almost a shame the Golden Knights don’t get to play for the next five days, given their success over the past five weeks.

The Knights closed out the first half of their inaugural NHL season in historic fashion, defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to improve to 29-10-2, the best record by an expansion team over the first half of play.

With 60 points, the Knights not only lead the Pacific Division by seven points over second-place Los Angeles, they have the top record in the Western Conference. Only Tampa Bay (30-9-3) has a better record than Gerard Gallant’s team.

“Pretty amazing,” Gallant said in assessing his team’s first half. “They’ve played good hockey from opening night. They’ve beaten some good teams and played consistently good hockey.”

William Karlsson broke a 1-1 tie 8:58 into the third period for his 22nd goal, and he did it in typical Karlsson fashion, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Reilly Smith after Jonathan Marchessault headmanned the puck up to Smith along the left side.

“Our line really works well together,” Karlsson said. “We’re always looking for each other, and Marchessault and Smith made great passes to get me the puck. They’re great guys to play with.”

The Rangers, who enjoyed plenty of support from the sellout crowd of 18,234, the largest attendance of the season, took a 1-0 lead when Mika Zibanejad wristed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury 13:05 into the game. But the Knights pulled even at 17:23 when the Rangers turned over the puck in their own end and James Neal pounced on it and beat Ondrej Pavelec for his 18th goal.

Fleury came up with several big saves to keep the Knights in front as the Rangers pressured over the final nine minutes. He finished with 28 saves, including stops on David Desharnais, Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello in the final two minutes as the Rangers pulled Pavelec for an extra skater.

“It was a great game,” Fleury said. “You always expect a tough game from New York. They were coming at us pretty good after we took the momentum from them in the second period. But the guys did a good job in front of me.”

Pavelec, who stopped 32 shots, said the effort by the Rangers was there.

“It’s tough,” he said. “We lost the game that we wanted to win before the break, but we battled. We battled hard.

“I think we played a good third period and we had some good chances and Flower played an amazing game. He made some good saves for them.”

Neal said while momentum is nice, rest is better, especially when there’s so much hockey still to be played.

“It’s good to rest, heal up and get away for a few days,” said Neal, who took a puck to his right wrist off the stick of teammate Brayden McNabb shortly after his goal but was able to finish the game.

Gallant, who along with his staff as well as the trainers and equipment managers will have the bye week off, too, said it’s a good thing. Never mind the Knights have lost just once since Dec. 3, going 13-1-1 in that stretch.

“We’re ready for a week off,” Gallant said. “The guys are looking forward to it. They competed and battled hard. We just need to get away from hockey for a while and get ready to go back to work Friday and prepare for Saturday’s game (vs. Edmonton).”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.