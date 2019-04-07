Golden Knights end regular season with 5-2 loss to Kings

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Knights finished the regular season on a down note Saturday, losing 5-2 to the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Brandon Pirri and Valentin Zykov scored in the second period for the Knights, who enter the postseason with losses in seven of their final eight games.
The Knights open the Western Conference quarterfinals at San Jose on either Wednesday or Thursday. The league will announce the series schedule Sunday morning.
Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt made his NHL debut and earned his first career point when he set up Zykov’s goal that cut Los Angeles’ lead to 3-2 at 13:09 of the second period.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his second straight start and finished with 27 saves. He was outdueled by Kings netminder Jonathan Quick (29 saves).
Ilya Kovalchuk had two goals, including an empty-netter, and Anze Kopitar notched a power-play goal at 8:52 of the third period to put the Kings up 4-2.
Jeff Carter scored in the first period, and Matt Roy staked the Kings to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.