Golden Knights end road trip with 4-3 victory over Red Wings

DETROIT — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the second period as the Golden Knights ended a four-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb also had goals for the Knights, who scored three times in the second period after falling behind 1-0 after the first.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves for the Knights, who lost the first two games on the trip before winning the final two.
The Knights will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas plays eight of its next nine games at home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Box Score