Golden Knights end road trip with 4-3 victory over Red Wings

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game as Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) skates to the bench, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) battles with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) blocks a Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) passes as Detroit Red Wings center Jacob de la Rose (61) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) passes from behind the net as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) watches in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots as Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the second period as the Golden Knights ended a four-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb also had goals for the Knights, who scored three times in the second period after falling behind 1-0 after the first.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves for the Knights, who lost the first two games on the trip before winning the final two.

The Knights will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas plays eight of its next nine games at home.

