Golden Knights enter Canada a struggling team

The six-game road trip continues Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators, who are one of the NHL’s better defensive teams.

KANATA, Ontario — Maybe a change of countries will change the Golden Knights’ struggles on the road.

The team is in Canada for the first time in the regular season and they entered the country with passports in hand and a three-game losing streak as added ID (Yes, Customs officials in Canada are also hockey fans). But despite the recent setbacks that have the 8-1 start a memory, optimism reigns in the locker room.

Coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with the effort Thursday in the 2-1 loss to Boston and he said if his 8-4 team brings that effort to the rink Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, they will be rewarded.

“I thought (Thursday) was a real good game and if we play like that most games we’ll have a chance to win those games,” Gallant said Friday after a 35-minute workout at Canadian Tire Centre. “The guys are upbeat so let’s get ready for the next one. You can’t dwell on what happened (Thursday) night or the last three games.”

There’s a big difference between being disappointed and being discouraged. So far, the Knights don’t appear to have crossed that line.

“We’re going through a rough patch right now,” center Jonathan Marchessault said. “(Thursday) it was a matter of inches. We have a puck lying in the crease and we can’t put it in. They get a good bounce and they score. But it was a good effort by us.

“When you’re going good, you want it to last as long as possible. When you’re low, you want get through it as quickly as possible.”

Linemate Reilly Smith said when you’re in a grind-it-out kind of game as was the case Thursday and most likely will be the case Saturday, you’ve got to finish off what quality chances you get.

“Both teams played pretty stingy,” Smith said of Thursday’s loss. “It’s a matter of executing. When you get your opportunities, you’ve got to put them in the back of the net.”

The Senators can be even stingier than the Bruins. Guy Boucher’s team tends to be a team that waits for its opportunities, forces turnovers and gets the opponent back on its heels.

“You’ve got to be smart when you play Ottawa,” Smith said. “They clog up the neutral zone and you have to move the puck quickly against them.”

Gallant added: “They throw that (neutral zone) trap at you and when you turn it over, that’s when they’re most dangerous.”

Marchessault expects a close, low-scoring game with the Senators, who are 6-2-5, in second place in the Atlantic Division with four losses coming in shootouts.

“It’s all about us supporting each either on the puck and communicating with each other,” Marchessault said. “It’s obviously going to be a tight game when you play Ottawa.”

Gallant said it’s a matter of staying with the philosophy that enabled the Knights to start 8-1.

“It’s 20 guys playing for 60 minutes,” he said. “That’s a big part of it. I liked the way we forechecked (Thursday) and when we forecheck and play hard in the offensive zone, we usually have a good game.”

