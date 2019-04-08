Golden Knights enter playoffs vs. Sharks rested and healthy

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

One good sign for the Golden Knights entering the playoffs: They had full participation at Monday’s practice.

Each member of the Knights except for injured forward Erik Haula, who hurt his right knee in November, skated together at City National Arena as the team prepared for its first-round playoff series with the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster year a little bit, but it’s fun to see everybody healthy,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “We have a good group. That’s what the past two, three weeks were for. It was for everybody to get healthy and that’s where we are.”

The Knights knew they were locked into a playoff matchup with the Sharks on March 31, so they gave a few players days off during the final three games of the regular season. Coach Gerard Gallant also was willing to build off days into his practice schedule because he likes his team to be rested.

“I think we feel good as a group,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “Giving some guys rest days down the stretch, I think that was key.”

In contrast, the Sharks have several injury questions heading into the playoffs. Forward Joe Pavelski, the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 64 points, missed seven games before appearing in the Sharks’ last three. He didn’t make much of an impact in his return with one goal and a minus-3 rating.

Also, defenseman Erik Karlsson returned for the Sharks’ regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche after missing 17 games. Their fourth-leading scorer, forward Timo Meier, missed that game with an injury but practiced Monday.

The Sharks now need to make sure those players are 100% before Game 1 Wednesday. The Knights don’t have the same problems.

“It’s a little bit of luck more than anything else,” Gallant said. “Obviously, we give our team lots of opportunities to rest and we have short practices, as you guys know. You think it pays off in the long run and hopefully it will starting the playoffs.”

Decisions, decisions

Gallant said his Game 1 lineup will be set Tuesday.

His final decisions likely come down to who skates on the third line with center Cody Eakin and forward Alex Tuch and who makes up the team’s third defensive pair. Forwards Tomas Nosek and Brandon Pirri both skated on the third line Monday with Eakin and Tuch, and defensemen Colin Miller, Jon Merrill and Nick Holden are all options to be on the final pair.

“We’re still throwing things out,” Gallant said Monday. “When we make our final lineup tomorrow, it’s going to be a tough call.”

Ratings hit

The Las Vegas market finished third in average rating for games on NBC and NBC Sports Network, according to NBC Sports public relations.

Las Vegas (0.98) was beaten out by Pittsburgh (1.30) and Buffalo (1.18).

