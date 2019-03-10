Golden Knights erupt early in 6-2 win at Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Golden Knights scored five times in the first period to set a franchise record for most goals in a period and rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Arena.
It was the sixth victory in a row for the Knights, who play the final game of a back-to-back Sunday at second-place Calgary.
Mark Stone scored his first goal since being acquired by the Knights and had two points, and Alex Tuch finished with a goal and two assists.
Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and an assist, as 11 of the Knights’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and earned his 438th career victory to pass Jacques Plante for sole possession of eighth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Flames
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off