Golden Knights erupt early in 6-2 win at Vancouver

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his goal near Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights for the puck with Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck near Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Golden Knights scored five times in the first period to set a franchise record for most goals in a period and rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Knights, who play the final game of a back-to-back Sunday at second-place Calgary.

Mark Stone scored his first goal since being acquired by the Knights and had two points, and Alex Tuch finished with a goal and two assists.

Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek each had a goal and an assist, as 11 of the Knights’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and earned his 438th career victory to pass Jacques Plante for sole possession of eighth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.