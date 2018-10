The Golden Knights played the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena to open their 2018-19 season after a historic inaugural season.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a third period save in traffic against Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) takes a fall under pressure from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) alongside Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal with Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) lines up a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, scores past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) loses the puck under pressure from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) drop down a puck in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) takes a hit against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) in the first period of the hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a stop against Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes a shot against Philadelphia Flyers in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) takes a shot against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a first period save against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a first period save during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) clears the puck away from goaltender Brian Elliott (37) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a first period save during their NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) with Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) defending in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a first period save during their NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for possession with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a first period save with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defending during their NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates with teammates James Van Riemsdyk (25) and Robert Hagg (8) after scoring a goal in the first period during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Philadelphia Flyers get the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) to score a 5th goal during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers players celebrate their 5th goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored on by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, not pictured, during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) collide during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) gets tripped up in front of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players fight with the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) reaches out for the puck during the second period of a season-opening game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) gets tripped up by Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) react as they trail the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck from Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) looks to shoot against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) sends the puck past Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored on by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds, not pictured, during the first period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a stop against Philadelphia Flyers in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks at the scoreboard after allowing a score in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends against Philadelphia Flyers in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches a second period goal go by during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates with teammates Robert Hagg (8) and Mikhail Vorobyev (24) after scoring a second period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) celebrates after scoring a second period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a second period save against Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) pushes the puck up ice past Philadelphia Flyers defensemanTravis Sanheim (6) in the second period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a second period save with the help of defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53) during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) collides with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) in the second period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a second period save against Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) with Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defending during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a second period save against Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) with Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald (47) defending during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores a second period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots to score past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) tries to get the puck past the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players react after a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players react after a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) moves the puck past Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick (19) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) blocks a shot from Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players talk between plays against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) tries to score past Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his goal during the third period of a season-opening game against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots to score past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of a season-opening game against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defensemen Jon Merrill (15) and Nick Holden (22) fight Philadelphia Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyev (24) and Nolan Patrick (19) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot from the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The puck flies in front of Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) and Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) during the third period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) goes for the puck under pressure from Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) and defenseman Robert Hagg (8) in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a goal by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) against Philadelphia Flyers in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) after his score score against Philadelphia Flyers in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) shoots for a score against Philadelphia Flyers in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald (47) and goaltender Brian Elliott (37) celebrate their 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) and defenseman Andrew MacDonald (47) defend against Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates his score against Philadelphia Flyers in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) collides with Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Carnell Johnson, also known as Golden Pipes, after singing the national anthem during the Vegas Golden Knights season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers during the national anthem at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Carnell Johnson, also known as Golden Pipes, sings the national anthem during the Vegas Golden Knights season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Golden Knights are introduced during their hockey season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) scores a third period goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a third period save against Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) with Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) defending during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a third period save during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a third period save against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) with Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defending during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hockey is back.

The Golden Knights played the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena Thursday to open their 2018-19 season after a historic inaugural season. The Flyers overpowered the Knights, scoring five straight goals to win 5-2.

Check out photos from Review-Journal photographers in the gallery above.

