Golden Knights face Sabres in Monday afternoon matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip with a Monday afternoon matchup with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Opening faceoff is noon Pacific time and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights (1-1) earned their first victory of the season Thursday, beating Minnesota 2-1 in a shootout.

“(Thursday) night we played our game to a tee,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They worked hard, we had lots of scoring chances and we competed real well. We played a real fast game. That’s all I want.”

The Knights are averaging 1.5 goals through two games, tied for 26th in the league.

Gallant is not expected to make changes to the Knights’ lineup.

The Sabres (1-1) defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday behind two goals from Conor Sheary after losing their home opener to Boston, 4-0.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Erik Haula

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Oscar Lindberg

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury VGK1 – Curated tweets by reviewjournal

