Golden Knights face Sabres in Monday afternoon matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip with a Monday afternoon matchup with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Opening faceoff is noon Pacific time and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
The Knights (1-1) earned their first victory of the season Thursday, beating Minnesota 2-1 in a shootout.
“(Thursday) night we played our game to a tee,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They worked hard, we had lots of scoring chances and we competed real well. We played a real fast game. That’s all I want.”
The Knights are averaging 1.5 goals through two games, tied for 26th in the league.
Gallant is not expected to make changes to the Knights’ lineup.
The Sabres (1-1) defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday behind two goals from Conor Sheary after losing their home opener to Boston, 4-0.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Erik Haula
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter-Oscar Lindberg
William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
Brayden McNabb-Colin Miller
Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland
Jon Merrill-Nick Holden
Goaltender
Marc-Andre Fleury VGK1 – Curated tweets by reviewjournal
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.