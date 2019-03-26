Golden Knights fail to clinch playoff spot in loss to Blues

ST. LOUIS — The Golden Knights missed out on an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth Monday, losing 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal with 1:46 remaining in the second period for the Blues, who won their fourth straight game. The Knights also allowed a goal by Ivan Barbashev with 1:19 left to play in the first period.
Zach Sanford tallied in the third period, as St. Louis’ fourth line accounted for two goals.
The Knights would have clinched a spot in the postseason with a win or overtime/shootout loss.
William Karlsson tied the score 1-1 with a power-play goal for the Knights at 15:12 of the second period. It was his 23rd of the season, and Jonathan Marchessault picked up an assist on the play for his 200th career NHL point.
Malcolm Subban started for the fifth straight game and finished with 19 saves.
His counterpart for St. Louis, rookie Jordan Binnington, had 24 saves to improve to 21-4-1.
