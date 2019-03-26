Golden Knights fail to clinch playoff spot in loss to Blues

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Malcolm Subban (30) looks to make a save against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, looks to pass the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) has his pass deflected by St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) off the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) attempts to maintain control of the puck against Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

Vegas Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov (7), of Russia, checks a member of the St. Louis Blues into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 25, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Dilip Vishwanat)

ST. LOUIS — The Golden Knights missed out on an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth Monday, losing 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal with 1:46 remaining in the second period for the Blues, who won their fourth straight game. The Knights also allowed a goal by Ivan Barbashev with 1:19 left to play in the first period.

Zach Sanford tallied in the third period, as St. Louis’ fourth line accounted for two goals.

The Knights would have clinched a spot in the postseason with a win or overtime/shootout loss.

William Karlsson tied the score 1-1 with a power-play goal for the Knights at 15:12 of the second period. It was his 23rd of the season, and Jonathan Marchessault picked up an assist on the play for his 200th career NHL point.

Malcolm Subban started for the fifth straight game and finished with 19 saves.

His counterpart for St. Louis, rookie Jordan Binnington, had 24 saves to improve to 21-4-1.

