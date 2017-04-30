ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights fail to hit it big in NHL Draft Lottery, will pick sixth

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2017 - 5:42 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2017 - 5:57 pm

Lady Luck was not with the Golden Knights on Saturday as the NHL expansion team failed to land one of the top three spots in the NHL Draft Lottery.

The Knights will select sixth come June 23 at the NHL Entry Draft in Chicago.

The New Jersey Devils won the lottery and will have the top pick, likely to be Brandon center Nolan Patrick. The Philadelphia Flyers will select second followed by the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks.

The Knights had a 10.3 percent chance of winning the lottery but when the Stars, Flyers and Devils logos were revealed, it sealed their fate at No. 6.

General manager George McPhee was scheduled to represent the team at the lottery in Toronto. But McPhee had travel issues and the Knights were represented by Tom Poraszka, the team’s hockey operations analyst.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

