Golden Knights fail to hit it big in NHL Draft Lottery, will pick sixth

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo (Tom Donoghue)

George McPhee, the new general manager of Las Vegas’ NHL expansion team, answers questions at a press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review

Lady Luck was not with the Golden Knights on Saturday as the NHL expansion team failed to land one of the top three spots in the NHL Draft Lottery.

The Knights will select sixth come June 23 at the NHL Entry Draft in Chicago.

The New Jersey Devils won the lottery and will have the top pick, likely to be Brandon center Nolan Patrick. The Philadelphia Flyers will select second followed by the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks.

The Knights had a 10.3 percent chance of winning the lottery but when the Stars, Flyers and Devils logos were revealed, it sealed their fate at No. 6.

General manager George McPhee was scheduled to represent the team at the lottery in Toronto. But McPhee had travel issues and the Knights were represented by Tom Poraszka, the team’s hockey operations analyst.

