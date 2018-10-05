Golden Knights fall 5-2 to Flyers in season opener

Jonathan Marchessault scored first for the Golden Knights, but the Philadelphia Flyers reeled off five consecutive goals en route to a 5-2 victory that spoiled the season opener Thursday night for the Western Conference champions at T-Mobile Arena.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans head to their seats for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pacific Division and Western Conference championship banners are raised during a season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Philadelphia Flyers get the puck past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) to score a 5th goal during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) gets tripped up in front of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players fight with the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of a season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), center, celebrates his score against Philadelphia Flyers in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his score against Philadelphia Flyers in the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), right, looks on as Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks at the scoreboard after allowing a score in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17), far right, celebrates his score against Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates with teammates James Van Riemsdyk (25) and Robert Hagg (8) after scoring a goal in the first period during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates with teammates Robert Hagg (8) and Mikhail Vorobyev (24) after scoring a second period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrates with teammates Robert Hagg (8) and Mikhail Vorobyev (24) after scoring a second period goal during their NHL hockey game with the Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a second period save against Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes a second period save against Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) with Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defending during their NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

As a fun way of introducing the players from this season’s Golden Knights roster, the team produced a parody of the opening credits and theme song from the old hit TV show “Happy Days.”

The social media video featured multiple references to Fonzie, including center William Karlsson pretending to comb his hair in front of the mirror and newcomer Max Pacioretty performing the iconic thumbs-up pose.

But with a franchise-record announced crowd of 18,555 at T-Mobile Arena ready to party on opening night, the Knights came down with a case of Chuck Cunningham Syndrome.

Much like the oldest son from “Happy Days” who mysteriously disappeared in season two of the show, the Knights quietly faded away Thursday and lost 5-2 to Philadelphia.

“We need to be ready. This was definitely not good enough of an effort,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “Every night there’s good hockey teams. And if we’re not ready, we’re going to get spanked like we just did.”

Marchessault scored in the first period and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added a short-handed goal midway through the third for the Knights, who have a losing record (0-1) for the first time in franchise history.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled for Malcolm Subban with 9:49 remaining in the second period after allowing five goals on 16 shots.

The Knights won nine of their first 10 games at home in their inaugural season.

“Pretty disappointed. Obviously things didn’t go our way at all,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We gave them too much time and too much space in the neutral zone. We weren’t up and tight like we usually are, and they took advantage of it.”

The pregame ceremony included a video with highlights from last season as the Pacific Division and Western Conference championship banners hung from the rafters.

Wayne Newton and Lil Jon participated in the ceremonial opening faceoff after a Cirque du Soleil acrobat slid down an aerial silk to deliver the puck.

But despite a quick start and a 52-41 advantage in overall shot attempts, the Knights weren’t sharp. They bobbled pucks and struggled to sort out their defensive coverage.

“Obviously teams are going to be more ready when they come here,” Marchessault said. “It was all us. The (defenseman) has the puck and we don’t give options on the wall. We’re far from each other. Didn’t manage the puck well on both blue lines. Just bad decisions the whole game.”

Wayne Simmonds notched two goals for Philadelphia, and defenseman Robert Hagg had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers scored five unanswered goals, including three during a span of four minutes, 19 seconds in the second period.

“I just feel like we were a little late. That’s the biggest problem I felt like,” Bellemare said. “The first 10 (minutes) were OK, a bit sloppy. But then after that, I feel like we were a half-second too late on each situation and that creates usually a bad play for someone.”

The Knights outscored their opponents 34-16 in the preseason while winning six of seven games, but looked shaky defensively after Marchessault took advantage of a bad line change by the Flyers and scored at 6:37 of the opening period.

Defenseman Jon Merrill was caught up ice leading to a 2-on-1 break for Philadelphia, and Oskar Lindblom finished off the rush at 11:34 to tie the score 1-1.

Simmonds put the Flyers on top 2-1 with 1:17 left in the first when he was left uncovered at the top of the crease and poked a loose puck across the goal line after Fleury couldn’t handle a shot from distance by Hagg.

“It’s one out of 82,” Pacioretty said. “We got the first one out of the way and now we look to build on it. The good news is, we know what went wrong and we know how to change it.” Golden Knights 2018 Season Opener

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.