Golden Knights fall in St. Louis to end road trip

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, of Russia, scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), of France, celebrates after scoring as teammate William Carrier (28) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), of France, celebrates after scoring as teammate William Carrier (28) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans celebrate after a goal by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, of Sweden, reaches for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Oskar Sundqvist scored twice for St. Louis, and the Golden Knights’ third-period push fell short in a 5-3 loss on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Alex Tuch poked home a loose puck in the crease for a power-play goal with 11:58 remaining in the third period to cut the Blues’ lead to 4-3.

Tyler Bozak answered with 8:13 remaining for the Blues, who were outshot 15-8 by the Knights in the final 20 minutes.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tied the score at 1 in the first period, and Erik Haula redirected a Shea Theodore shot early in the second that made it 2-2.

But Sundqvist put St. Louis ahead for good less than three minutes after Haula’s equalizer and defenseman Colton Parayko capped the Blues’ three-goal second period with a one-timer after a turnover in the Knights’ zone.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

