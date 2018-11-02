Golden Knights fall in St. Louis to end road trip

ST. LOUIS — Oskar Sundqvist scored twice for St. Louis, and the Golden Knights’ third-period push fell short in a 5-3 loss on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
Alex Tuch poked home a loose puck in the crease for a power-play goal with 11:58 remaining in the third period to cut the Blues’ lead to 4-3.
Tyler Bozak answered with 8:13 remaining for the Blues, who were outshot 15-8 by the Knights in the final 20 minutes.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tied the score at 1 in the first period, and Erik Haula redirected a Shea Theodore shot early in the second that made it 2-2.
But Sundqvist put St. Louis ahead for good less than three minutes after Haula’s equalizer and defenseman Colton Parayko capped the Blues’ three-goal second period with a one-timer after a turnover in the Knights’ zone.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
