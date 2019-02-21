Golden Knights fall to Bruins in shootout

Boston’s David Backes scored in the sixth round of a shootout after Golden Knights’ forward Oscar Lindberg was denied on the other end to lift the Bruins to a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.
Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with his goal 1:09 into the third period, but Nate Schmidt sliced through the Bruins defense to even the score just 27 seconds later to force the extra session.
Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights (32-25-5).
The Bruins (36-17-8) won their seventh straight game after killing off a power play in overtime.
