Golden Knights fall to Bruins in shootout

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (86) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) moves with the puck while being guarded by Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Vegas Golden Knights high fives Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) and Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) move towards the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) looks to pass the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) moves the puck out from in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates towards the puck as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) trails behind during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Boston’s David Backes scored in the sixth round of a shootout after Golden Knights’ forward Oscar Lindberg was denied on the other end to lift the Bruins to a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with his goal 1:09 into the third period, but Nate Schmidt sliced through the Bruins defense to even the score just 27 seconds later to force the extra session.

Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights (32-25-5).

The Bruins (36-17-8) won their seventh straight game after killing off a power play in overtime.

