Golden Knights fall to Canadiens in overtime, 4-3

Paul Byron got free and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a backhander 1:59 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a first period goal by Knights center Brandon Pirri (73), second left, during an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) falls to the ice while chasing the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Michael Chaput (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) scrum after the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) scores his second goal of the night against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Paul Byron got free and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a backhander 1:59 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The finish came not long after a dramatic late goal forced the extra session.

Phillip Danault jammed a loose puck by Fleury with 1:25 left in the third period on a scramble in front of the net after Fleury had stopped his first attempt.

It was Danault’s third goal.

Fleury had a season-high 43 saves.

Brandon Pirri converted on a breakaway late in the second period when his shot trickled through the pads of Carey Price to give the Knights a 3-2 lead that looked as if it would hold up before the late goal.

It was Pirri’s second goal of the day and third in two games since he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Pirri’s first goal tied the score 1-1 late in the first period, as he corralled a rebound late in the first period and maneuvered the puck around Price and into the net.

Jonathan Marchessault gave the Knights (20-15-3) their first lead early in the second period when he also converted a rebound into a goal at 4:52.

Danault tied the score three minutes later when he got his stick on a shot that appeared to be headed high of the net and redirected it past Fleury. The goal was ultimately allowed on review.

Danault struck first on a one-timer that was set up by a great cross-ice pass from Brendan Gallagher after former Knight Tomas Tatar carried the puck into the zone and drew the defensive attention with a hard cut to the net.

William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb each had two assists.

Pirri has six goals in four career games for the Knights.

The Knights continue their homestand against the Los Angeles Kings at 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.