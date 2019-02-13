Golden Knights fall to Coyotes for 4th straight home loss — VIDEO

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) falls into the net while giving up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) skates after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) react after giving up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri, not pictured, scores past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by center Brandon Pirri, third from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by center Brandon Pirri during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) reacts after hitting the post on a penalty shot against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) gives up a goal to Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot from Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) moves the puck past Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) moves the puck against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) attempts a shot against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) gets tripped up in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) tries to shoot the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) moves the puck past Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after giving up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) react after getting scored on during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes right wing Josh Archibald, left, and left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on after getting benched in the final minutes of the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after giving up a goal to the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gerard Gallant stayed in the Golden Knights locker room longer than normal after Tuesday’s loss “spreading some truth,” according to defenseman Nate Schmidt.

And then the coach, who rarely blasts his team in public, didn’t hold back with the media, either.

“I don’t like the way we played,” said a visibly frustrated Gallant. “I thought we played about 10 minutes of real good hockey tonight. There was no passion in our game. There was no aggressive forecheck in our game. We played a soft game and, in my opinion, we gave them three goals from our mistakes, not from what they deserved.

“I’ll give them credit, but when you give them three goals like that, you’re not going to win many games.”

The Knights showed little pushback in the third period and suffered a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes before an announced crowd of 18,212 at T-Mobile Arena.

Brandon Pirri and Schmidt scored in the second period for the Knights, who tied a franchise record with their fourth straight loss at home. The Knights dropped four in a row from Feb. 27 through March 16.

The Knights fell to 16-8-3 at home and haven’t won at T-Mobile since Jan. 19. The four-game homestand concludes with games against Toronto on Thursday and Nashville on Saturday.

“It should cost to score on us, and right now they’re not working much harder to get those goals, and that’s the problem,” Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “We are making it a little too easy for them. … They came out in the third in our building and they wanted it more than us, and that’s not acceptable.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was unable to earn his 30th victory and finished with 21 saves.

The Knights faltered in the third period for the third time in their past four home games. Columbus erased a 3-2 lead with two goals in the third period Saturday, and Minnesota broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the third Jan. 21.

“They came out strong, and they had a couple power plays early (in the third) and got some momentum out of it,” Fleury said. “I feel like that third period used to be our strong one where we finish teams. It’s not happening now, and maybe we have to play well defensively — myself included — to give us a chance to stay in the game.”

Arizona, which had lost five of its past six, broke a 2-2 tie with 10:39 left in the third period when Vinnie Hinostroza threw a pass in front that Nick Cousins banged in for his sixth goal.

The Coyotes went ahead 4-2 with 2:12 left when Josh Archibald flipped a backhand past Fleury after Schmidt slid to stop his pass on a 2-on-1.

Richard Panik added an empty-net goal for the Coyotes, who hosted their Dad’s Trip.

“The other team come in our building and somehow are battling more than we are,” Bellemare said. “We’re not in a bad situation, but it’s happening too often. We’re just going to have to make sure we play consistent every shift.

“We know we have a solid group. It’s just we’re going to have to go back to what we know best, and it’s just working as hard as we can to get those goals.”

The Coyotes were content to clog the neutral zone in the first period, and their bend-but-don’t-break system was effective at slowing the game despite the Knights holding a 16-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Arizona cashed in on a power play to go up 1-0 midway through the second period when defenseman Jordan Oesterle sneaked in from the point and converted a cross-ice feed from Derek Stepan that left Fleury with no chance.

Alex Galchenyuk gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the second when he streaked down the left wing and made a move around Fleury for his team-leading 12th goal before crashing into the net.

But the Knights answered less than 30 seconds later when Cody Eakin dug out a loose puck behind the net and found Pirri at the left dot for his ninth goal and first point in his past seven games.

Schmidt then tied the score 2-2 with 29.7 seconds remaining in the second when he collected a pass from Max Pacioretty at the right point and snapped a low shot past Kuemper to set a career high with his sixth goal.

“You don’t want to go through those slumps and let it drag for too long,” Fleury said. “You want to come out of it quickly. … We can play with the best teams around the league. It’s so frustrating when you lose a few like that.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.