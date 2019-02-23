Golden Knights fall to Jets for seventh loss in eight home games

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) tries to get the puck in against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Sami Niku (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets as Jets center Jack Roslovic, left, reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) gives up a goal to Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) look to get control of the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) and defenseman Josh Morrissey, third from left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A member of the Golden Aces celebrates a goal by Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) moves the puck around Winnipeg Jets defenseman Sami Niku (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) blocks a shot in front of Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers (57) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Winnipeg Jets defensemen Josh Morrissey, third from left, Jacob Trouba, fourth from left, and center Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) chases after the puck against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) tries to get the puck in past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores a goal past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) on the ice after taking a hard hit during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Winnipeg Jets scored twice in the final 31 seconds of the second period and went on to a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

It was the seventh loss in eight home games for the Knights (32-26-5).

Jonathan Marchessault scored eight seconds into the third period to get Vegas within 4-3, but Patrik Laine answered with his second power-play tally for the Jets (37-20-4) six minutes later. Andrew Copp added an empty-netter.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.