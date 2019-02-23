Golden Knights fall to Jets for seventh loss in eight home games

The Winnipeg Jets scored twice in the final 31 seconds of the second period and went on to a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.
It was the seventh loss in eight home games for the Knights (32-26-5).
Jonathan Marchessault scored eight seconds into the third period to get Vegas within 4-3, but Patrik Laine answered with his second power-play tally for the Jets (37-20-4) six minutes later. Andrew Copp added an empty-netter.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.