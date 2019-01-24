Golden Knights fall to Nashville Predators, 2-1

Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino each scored for Nashville early in the second period to lift the Predators past the Golden Knights 2-1 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights (29-19-4) dropped their second consecutive game and fourth in the last six games despite outshooting the Predators 48-28.
Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead when he scored for the third straight game midway through the opening period on a great pass from Alex Tuch.
Juuse Saros had 47 saves for the Predators (30-18-4), who entered the game with a 6-16-3 mark when allowing the first goal.
The Knights are off until playing at Carolina on Feb. 1.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.