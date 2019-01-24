Golden Knights fall to Nashville Predators, 2-1

Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino each scored for Nashville early in the second period to lift the Predators past the Golden Knights 2-1 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights (29-19-4) dropped their second consecutive game and fourth in the last six games despite outshooting the Predators 48-28.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) battles for a loose puck against Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) while Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) and goaltender Juuse Saros (74) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) warms up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin warms up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) sends a puck over to a group of fans while warming up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defensemen Jon Merrill (15) and Deryk Engelland (5) warm up before taking on the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) moves the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) looks to shoot against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) shoots against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) battle for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) moves the puck around before attempting a shot against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) reacts after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal past Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) chases after a loose puck in front of Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators players celebrate their first goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) talks with Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) looks to shoot the puck against the Nashville Predators as Cody Eakin (21) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) and Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) fights against Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) falls into the net of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) reacts after penalty call during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) holds down Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after starting a fight with the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) reacts after starting a fight with the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) tries to fight Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center in white, attends an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead when he scored for the third straight game midway through the opening period on a great pass from Alex Tuch.

Juuse Saros had 47 saves for the Predators (30-18-4), who entered the game with a 6-16-3 mark when allowing the first goal.

The Knights are off until playing at Carolina on Feb. 1.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.