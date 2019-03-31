Golden Knights fall to Sharks in overtime, 4-3

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is congratulated by teammate Nick Holden (22) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot against the San Jose Sharks as San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, center, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammates Deryk Engelland (5) and Tomas Nosek (92) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, left, battles against the boards with San Jose Sharks center Dylan Gambrell, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Brent Burns scored on a power play 22 seconds into overtime to lift the Sharks to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights at SAP Center on Saturday night.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Knights (42-30-7), who have picked up two points during that stretch.

Shea Theodore tied the score 3-3 for the Knights with a blast from the blue line off a faceoff 38 seconds after Marc-Edouard Vlasic had given the Sharks their first lead on a similar play with 8:34 remaining.

William Karlsson and Cody Eakin each scored to give the Knights one-goal leads only to have the Sharks (44-25-9) answer each time.

San Jose snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Knights now are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.