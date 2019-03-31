Golden Knights fall to Sharks in overtime, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Brent Burns scored on a power play 22 seconds into overtime to lift the Sharks to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights at SAP Center on Saturday night.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Knights (42-30-7), who have picked up two points during that stretch.
Shea Theodore tied the score 3-3 for the Knights with a blast from the blue line off a faceoff 38 seconds after Marc-Edouard Vlasic had given the Sharks their first lead on a similar play with 8:34 remaining.
William Karlsson and Cody Eakin each scored to give the Knights one-goal leads only to have the Sharks (44-25-9) answer each time.
San Jose snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Knights now are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division.
