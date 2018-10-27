Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay on Nevada Day, 3-2

Shea Theodore and William Karlsson each scored, but the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Karlsson scored a power-play goal 1:47 into the third period to bring the Knights within a goal. Theodore converted in the third period, tying the score at 1.
The Knights played most of the game without left wing Max Pacioretty, who went to the locker room about five minutes into the first period after he took a heavy hit from Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn.
J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal at 4:47 of the second period to put Tampa Bay ahead 3-1.
The Knights unsuccessfully challenged that the Lightning were offsides in the buildup, but NHL officials ruled “there was no conclusive evidence to show that J.T. Miller was off-side prior to his goal.”
Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point had first-period goals for Tampa Bay, which lost Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Hedman to injury in the second period.
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves.
