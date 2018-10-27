Golden Knights fall to Tampa Bay on Nevada Day, 3-2

Shea Theodore and William Karlsson each scored, but the Golden Knights lost 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a score by center J.T. Miller (10) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) goes for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) takes a fall under coverage from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) goes for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) denfends a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends a shot against Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) goes for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates a score with his team during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) goes in for a score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) battles for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) is fouled by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) celebrates a score against Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Karlsson scored a power-play goal 1:47 into the third period to bring the Knights within a goal. Theodore converted in the third period, tying the score at 1.

The Knights played most of the game without left wing Max Pacioretty, who went to the locker room about five minutes into the first period after he took a heavy hit from Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn.

J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal at 4:47 of the second period to put Tampa Bay ahead 3-1.

The Knights unsuccessfully challenged that the Lightning were offsides in the buildup, but NHL officials ruled “there was no conclusive evidence to show that J.T. Miller was off-side prior to his goal.”

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point had first-period goals for Tampa Bay, which lost Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Hedman to injury in the second period.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.