Golden Knights fall to Vancouver in a shootout

Markus Granlund finally solved Marc-Andre Fleury on the fourth attempt of the shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates past Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets blocked from the puck by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) moves towards the Vancouver Canucks' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck to a teammate while under pressure from Vancouver Canucks right wing Nikolay Goldobin (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) gets knocked over by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) reaches for the puck against Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) takes the puck behind the Golden Knights' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) passes the puck to a teammate during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

William Karlsson had a chance to keep the proceedings going, but was denied by Jacob Markstrom on the other end.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Knights.

Neither team was able to convert any of their first three attempts. Erik Haula, Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault each came up empty for the Knights.

It was a continuation of the third period and overtime as nobody could find the net after Ryan Reaves scored his second goal in as many games for the Knights with 2:21 remaining in the second.

It was the fourth goal of the period after a scoreless first.

Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead just 1:18 into the second period when Erik Haula forced a turnover behind the net and got the puck to Pacioretty before Markstrom could get established back in the crease.

Bo Horvat responded with two goals in just 1:04 just three minutes later to put the Canucks in front.

It was the second overtime game of the season for the Knights, who won a shootout at Minnesota on Oct. 6.

