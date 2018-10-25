Golden Knights fall to Vancouver in a shootout

Markus Granlund finally solved Marc-Andre Fleury on the fourth attempt of the shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.
William Karlsson had a chance to keep the proceedings going, but was denied by Jacob Markstrom on the other end.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Knights.
Neither team was able to convert any of their first three attempts. Erik Haula, Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault each came up empty for the Knights.
It was a continuation of the third period and overtime as nobody could find the net after Ryan Reaves scored his second goal in as many games for the Knights with 2:21 remaining in the second.
It was the fourth goal of the period after a scoreless first.
Max Pacioretty put the Knights ahead just 1:18 into the second period when Erik Haula forced a turnover behind the net and got the puck to Pacioretty before Markstrom could get established back in the crease.
Bo Horvat responded with two goals in just 1:04 just three minutes later to put the Canucks in front.
It was the second overtime game of the season for the Knights, who won a shootout at Minnesota on Oct. 6.
Box Score
Canucks 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)