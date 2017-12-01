Golden Knights falter in final period for 4-2 loss at Minnesota

Eric Staal scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 7:55 remaining, to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) gives up a goal to Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund (not pictured) during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) makes a save during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Gustav Olofsson (23) protects the puck from Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal (18) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal (18) shoots past Minnesota Wild defenseman Gustav Olofsson (23) during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch (89) carries the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) shoots during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) makes a save during the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) shoots during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal (12) shoots during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno (17) shoots during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 30, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund (64) celebrates his goal during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) tries to gain control of the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates behind him in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) looks to pass the puck against Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild players celebrate on the ice after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) and Vegas Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic (13) get into a squabble in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault scored early in the third to give the Knights a 2-1 lead, but they were unable to hold on.

Marchessault had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made a sprawling save and Staal added an empty-net goal late.

Malcolm Subban made 28 saves for the Knights (15-8-1), who fell two points behind first-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.

