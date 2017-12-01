Golden Knights falter in final period for 4-2 loss at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Eric Staal scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 7:55 remaining, to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault scored early in the third to give the Knights a 2-1 lead, but they were unable to hold on.
Marchessault had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made a sprawling save and Staal added an empty-net goal late.
Malcolm Subban made 28 saves for the Knights (15-8-1), who fell two points behind first-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division.
