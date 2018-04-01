Golden Knights fans buy up commemorative posters, pucks

Fans started lining up at 3 a.m at the team’s City National Arena practice facility to purchase a special edition commemorative poster and special edition pregame puck.

From the moment the Golden Knights unveiled their team name and logo on Nov. 22, 2016, their merchandise has been a hot seller.

Jerseys. T-shirts. Hats. Fans from all over the world have been purchasing Knights gear.

On Saturday, a massive crowd started lining up at 3 a.m at the team’s City National Arena practice facility to purchase a special edition commemorative poster that retailed for $70.20, along with a special edition pregame puck that sold for $15.

The poster was a collage of the individual player posters that were distributed for free at every home game. Only 702 posters were printed, and 100 pucks were made. They were bought within minutes at the team store when doors opened at 10 a.m.

It didn’t take long for the posters to hit the internet; one was offered on eBay for $500.

“We expected a great turnout,” said Brian Killingsworth, the team’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “But it was overwhelming. We had a two-poster limit and a one-puck limit. It was a record day.

“It shows how hungry this area has been for a major league team it could call its own. Then you throw in the events of 1 October and how the team and the city came together. And, of course, we’ve been winning. When you put all three together, it shows why we had the turnout this morning that we did.”

Perron remains out

Forward David Perron missed his third straight game Saturday when the Knights hosted the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Coach Gerard Gallant wasn’t specific about Perron’s injury, saying only that it was minor.

Gallant said three other injured players — forward Reilly Smith, defenseman Luca Sbisa and forward Will Carrier — could join the Knights on their Western Canada trip that begins Tuesday in Vancouver.

“I’ll know a little more after practice Monday,” Gallant said.

The Knights will take Easter Sunday off.

Career milestone

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was looking for his 404th NHL victory Saturday. He and Grant Fuhr are tied for 11th on the career list. Glenn Hall is 10th with 407 wins.

700 for Neal

Knights forward James Neal played in his 700th NHL game Saturday. The 30-year-old has 263 goals, 232 assists and 495 points in 10 seasons.

Neal has 25 goals, 19 assists and 44 points in 67 games with the Knights.

