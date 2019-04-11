MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Golden Knights fans can get free entry to Shark Reef on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2019 - 10:34 am
 

The Golden Knights have encouraged fans to #KnightUp and show their support for the team during the Stanley Cup playoffs, and now Mandalay Bay is doing the same.

The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is offering any fan wearing Golden Knights gear complimentary entry into the aquarium on playoff game days, according to a press release.

San Jose fans can also receive $5 off admission when they show up in Sharks gear.

The offers are valid three hours prior to the start of games on April 14, April 16 and April 21 if Game 6 is played.

Mandalay Bay offered a similar promotion last year during the team’s historic run in the playoffs during its inaugural season.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

