Golden Knights fans can get in free to Shark Reef on Las Vegas Strip

Fans cheer after Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) scores against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Golden Knights have encouraged fans to #KnightUp and show their support for the team during the Stanley Cup playoffs, and now Mandalay Bay is doing the same.

The Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is offering any fan wearing Golden Knights gear complimentary entry into the aquarium on home playoff game days, according to a press release.

San Jose fans can receive $5 off admission when they show up in Sharks gear.

The offers are valid three hours prior to the start of games on Sunday, Tuesday and April 21, if Game 6 is played.

Mandalay Bay offered a similar promotion last year during the team’s historic run in the playoffs during its inaugural season.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.