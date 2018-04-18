Golden Knights fans celebrate sweep of LA Kings — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights made history Tuesday night by sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in four games in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Knights were the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup series in its inaugural season.
Local fans that couldn’t travel to the Los Angeles for the game celebrated at a team-hosted watch party at Mandalay Bay.
Check out the photos from the party from our Review-Journal photographers.
