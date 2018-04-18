Golden Knights fans celebrate sweep of LA Kings — PHOTOS

Check out the photos from the party from our Review-Journal photographers.

Golden Knights fans Brandon Potts, middle/right, and Shannon Boyd, left, celebrate at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Jerry Norskog pumps his fist in the air after Vegas scored a second period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans watch game four of Vegas' playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is all smiles before the start of Vegas' game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings during a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Stephanie Maes, left, and Shannon Boyd cheer with Vegas' mascot Chance before the start of the Knights game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings during a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Knightline drummers perform between periods during the Golden Knights game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Wan Ali cheers for Vegas during their game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Deanthony Carson celebrates at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Brandon Potts, right, hugs Shannon Boyd at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Brian Albanes, left, celebrates at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate at a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino after Vegas defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to complete the four game sweep to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights made history Tuesday night by sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in four games in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Knights were the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup series in its inaugural season.

Local fans that couldn’t travel to the Los Angeles for the game celebrated at a team-hosted watch party at Mandalay Bay.

Check out the photos from the party from our Review-Journal photographers.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.