It’s only Game 2 of the Golden Knights NHL playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings, but fans still came out in full force to celebrate their team ahead of Friday’s game.

Elvis impersonator Jeff Stanulis at Toshiba Plaza before the Vegas Golden Knights playoff game in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans gather on the patio outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game two of the Golden Knights first round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Maria Wong's handmade "Golden Knights" sneakers on the patio at T-Mobile Arena before the start of game two of the Golden Knights first round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A Vegas Golden Knights ice sculpture at Toshiba Plaza before a NHL playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Alex Lamberz, 10, after getting a custom Vegas Golden Knights haircut at Toshiba Plaza before a NHL playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gino Berlingieve shows his Vegas Golden Knights tattoo he got at Toshiba Plaza before a NHL playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vincent Cortez, left, with his wife Megan takes a photo together at Toshiba Plaza before the Vegas Golden Knights playoff game against the Los Angeles Kinds in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

