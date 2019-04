Fans gathered together at Top Golf near the Las Vegas Strip Friday night to cheer on their team at the official Golden Knights watch party.

Knights mascot Chance, the KnightLine and the Golden Knight himself made appearances, taking pictures and cheering on the team with fans.

The Knights won 5-3 over the San Jose Sharks and return to Las Vegas with a tied series, 1-1. Game three is Sunday at 7 p.m.

