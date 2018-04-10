Golden Knights fans jam last pre-playoff practice in Las Vegas

Fans packed the Golden Knights final practice Tuesday as hockey fever in Las Vegas enters playoff overdrive.

Zion Brown cheers for Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban during practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. "They're obsessed with goalies," said mother Sarah Brown. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

It was standing room only at City National Arena late Tuesday morning, as about 700 people turned out to watch the Vegas Golden Knights’ final practice before the playoffs.

You could chalk up the crowd to postseason excitement, but here’s the thing: Turnout like this isn’t that unusual at the Summerlin practice facility for the newest and most successful expansion team in NHL history.

Arena staff members said they’ve seen even bigger crowds than this.

Las Vegas has been in the grips of hockey fever since long before the Golden Knights’ surprising run to the postseason.

Bethany Drysdale said she’s attended about 35 practices since November, usually with one or both of her two young sons in tow.

“It borders on obsession, but I’ll talk about that with my therapist,” she said with a smile.

As Drysdale spoke, her 2-year-old son, Blake, stared out at the rink from behind the glass in the kid’s autograph area. When the first player took the ice, Blake yelled, “hockey man!”

Drysdale said she grew up in the Pittsburgh area playing youth hockey and rooting for the Penguins. She said she switched her allegiance to the Golden Knights after they picked up longtime Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the expansion draft last year.

She said she and her husband are stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. They’ve only been able to afford tickets to one Golden Knights game so far, so the free practices are a nice substitute.

“We come here to get our hockey fix,” Drysdale said.

A lot of other people do too.

As they waited for practice to start, fans gathered along the railing above the bleachers to snap photos and swap stories about what they had to do — and pay — to get playoff tickets.

Longtime Las Vegas residents Don and Debbie Aumiller showed up at the arena an hour and half before practice started at 11 a.m. in hopes of beating the crowds and scoring a few more autographs on their daughter’s Fleury jersey.

Vanessa Aumiller is an eighth grader at Martin Middle School, but her parents took her out of school on Tuesday.

“We figure this is playing hooky for hockey,” Don Aumiller said. “This is a rare circumstance.”

And it was the least the 14-year-old’s parents could do, considering they only managed to score two tickets to Wednesday’s playoff game and Vanessa isn’t getting one of them.

Don Aumiller said maybe they’ll get lucky and find two more tickets to another playoff game, possibly in the second round.

If that happens, “They can box over it,” he said, smiling at his wife and daughter. “I’m going.”

