Fans cheer for rapper Logic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans file into T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Richard Sanchez, middle, waits to get into T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Cece, left, and Amanda pump up fans outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Matt Helfst waves a Golden Knights flag outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Rapper Logic performs outsideT-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans file into T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Drew Martinez outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for rapper Logic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Zachary Martinez outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Emari Parra, left, 6, waits outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Blackhawks hockey icon Jeremy Roenick, middle, walks into T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for rapper Logic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Corey Herbert outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Blue Man Group performs outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Dallis Holmes gets a Golden Knights tattoo as part of a promotion with Revolt Tattoos outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Eric House outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for rapper Logic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Blue Man Group performs outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Pass Martinez outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans wait to get into T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Trevor La Porte outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for rapper Logic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights first round playoff game with the Los Angeles Kings at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance entertains fans before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans watch a pregame parade during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance crowdsurfs at Toshiba Plaza before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans arrive before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans arrive before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights arrive before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans pickup posters before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance entertains fans before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Knight Line participate in a pregame parade during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights arrive before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans pickup posters before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans watch a pregame parade during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance entertains fans before the start of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Before tonight’s playoff game with the Golden Knights and the Kings, fans flocked to Toshiba Plaza to celebrate the Knights’ first playoff game.

Rapper Logic performed on the Plaza, kids got their face painted, and the most dedicated fans got Knights tattoos.

