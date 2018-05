The final product did not disappoint, as the Knights beat the Sharks 4-3 in overtime and took a 2-1 series lead.

Bernie Lange, left, takes a selfie with Golden Knights mascot Chance after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Billy Kesner, middle, celebrates at a watch party after Vegas' William Karlsson scored an overtime goal to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 during game three of Vegas' playoff series on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Jameson Jackson celebrates at a watch party after Vegas' William Karlsson scored an overtime goal to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 during game three of Vegas' playoff series on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Anthony Soleau cheers after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Matt Helfst waves his team's flag after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance, right, celebrates with fan Bernie Lange after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Kelly Lange, left, celebrates after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Billy Kesner pumps up fans at a watch party during game three of the Golden Knights playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Matt Helfst, left, erupts after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans fill the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Rob Lawrence celebrates after a second period goal at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Matt Helfst waves his team's flag at a watch party during game three of Vegas' playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Knightline drummers perform during game three of the Golden Knights playoff series with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Rob Lawrence, middle, celebrates at a watch party after Vegas' William Karlsson scored an overtime goal to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 during game three of Vegas' playoff series on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans that couldn’t make their way to San Jose for Game 3 against the Sharks instead attending a watch party in downtown Las Vegas.

