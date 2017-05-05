Golden Knights fans won’t have chance to buy jerseys until August

The Golden Knights practice facility construction site on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo unveiling Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

If you’re one of the Golden Knights’ 14,000 season-ticket holders, you probably have received an email from the team regarding your free team jersey.

One of the perks for signing up early for season seats was the free jersey. The plan is to have the jerseys ready for distribution before opening night in October.

But if you don’t have such a perk, when can you expect to buy a Golden Knights jersey? Team president Kerry Bubolz said it may not be until August.

“That’s what I’ve been told,” Bubolz said. “We’re waiting on the NHL to let us know.”

The NHL has a new sportswear partner in adidas and all 31 teams have to be produced, not just the Knights.

If that’s the case, what will be presented to the players selected in the June 21 NHL Expansion Draft? Also, what about those selected at the NHL Entry Draft June 23-24? The NHL’s tradition is to have the selected player pull on a team sweater and pose for pictures with his new employer.

Perhaps adidas will produce an extremely limited number of Golden Knights jerseys to be used expressly for those purposes. Bubolz said the team is working with the NHL and adidas toward that end.

Bubolz said once the official unveil date for the jerseys is announced by the NHL, the team will begin taking pre-orders online. Bubolz said he did not know when the date will be.

Final mock draft

The team’s hockey operations staff will gather this Monday in Las Vegas for meetings and to conduct what is expected to be its final mock expansion draft exercise.

In addition, the staff will go through scenarios with the entry draft now that it knows where it is picking. The Golden Knights will pick sixth in the first round and third in rounds two through seven.

“We’ve become comfortable with the process,” general manager George McPhee said of the mock exercises. “But we want to make sure we’re as prepared as possible for both the expansion draft and the entry draft.”

Sticks for Kids

There will be a series of street hockey clinics for kids ages 5 to 15 at various locations beginning May 20 at Paradise Park.

The other dates and locations are May 21 at Desert Breeze Park and June 3 at Anthem Hills Park. All participants will receive a free street hockey stick and will be given instruction on passing, shooting and stick handling by members of the Golden Knights staff.

Participation is free but pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. To pre-register, go online to dealersnhl.formstack.com/forms/vegas_sticks_and_kids.

New PR hire

Sage Sammons, who has spent the past five years working as an assistant sports information director at UNLV, has been hired by the Golden Knights as director of communications.

Sammons, 28, will report directly to Eric Tosi, the team’s vice president for media relations.

During his time with the Rebels, Sammons handled media relations for baseball, helped with football and men’s basketball and women’s golf.

Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyInVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.