Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ first line enjoys unique chemistry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2018 - 8:00 am
 
Updated October 3, 2018 - 10:22 am

Less than one minute into the second period of the Golden Knights’ preseason opener on Sept. 16, William Karlsson parked himself a few feet outside the trapezoid behind Arizona’s net and prepared to stop the puck as it rimmed around the boards.

A moment before the puck arrived on Karlsson’s backhand, the Knights’ center peeked over his left shoulder and spotted linemate Jonathan Marchessault streaking from the corner toward the front of the net.

With his back to the play, Karlsson sent a no-look pass to Marchessault, who slipped in his second goal of the game.

“I’m living the dream playing with them,” Karlsson said.

Four days later in Los Angeles, the duo was at it again.

Marchessault spotted Karlsson alone at the back post on a first-period power play, but Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty slid along the ice to take away that passing lane.

Undeterred, Marchessault lifted a cross-ice pass over Doughty that landed flat in front of Karlsson, allowing him to one-time a shot over Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick into the roof of the net.

By the end of the night, Karlsson, Marchessault and fellow first-liner Reilly Smith shredded the Kings with a combined four goals and 11 points.

They’re a good line. They weren’t fluky. They weren’t lucky. They played well, and they had an unbelievable playoff, too.

Coach Gerard Gallant, on the Golden Knights’ first line

Even after a summer apart, their connection remains.

“You watch these guys, and they just blend so perfectly together,” said teammate Max Pacioretty, who faced the line twice last season with Montreal. “All three of them carry their weight. It’s like they know where each other are on the ice at all times. Every time they’re on the ice, they’re dangerous, and I credit a lot of that to chemistry.”

The Knights’ top line features three divergent personalities from two countries with one view on how to play.

Formed from a bit of serendipity, Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith terrorized teams during 5-on-5 play and were integral in the Knights reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Now that they’ve reached elite status, the spotlight falls on the trio to lead what should be a potent Knights offense.

“We’re a team that wants to play fast, and you don’t see one of us three gliding so much in the neutral zone,” Marchessault said. “We’re always go, go, go and supporting each other close. Some nights it’s going to be Karly that gets rewarded; some nights it’s going to be me or Smitty.

“I think we’re unselfish guys. We’re just pretty happy to be there for each other. I think we have a really good friendship together and it’s been great.”

Knights coach Gerard Gallant originally penciled in Vadim Shipachyov as the No. 1 center with Marchessault and Smith during training camp, but that group never clicked.

When Shipachyov was demoted in late October and ultimately shipped back to Russia, Karlsson was moved off the wing and handed an opportunity.

“I think we’re a unique line just because I think we’re pretty interchangeable,” Smith said. “All three of us cover for each other, and we all try to make plays. And some games, the puck’s going to hit people’s skates and passes aren’t going to go through. But I think one thing that made our line so successful in a plus-minus category was just that we covered for each other very well.”

All the ingredients for a successful line are there: the goal scorer (Karlsson), the creative playmaker (Marchessault) and the blue-collar talent (Smith). The only thing missing, it seems, is a catchy nickname.

Karlsson was third in the league with 43 goals and topped the Knights with 78 points. Marchessault added 48 assists and 75 points, both career highs, and Smith reached the 60-point mark for the first time in his career (22 goals, 38 assists).

The unit was second in the league with 46 goals at even strength, according to Corsica.Hockey, one behind Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.

Their ability to drive play also was reflected in the plus-minus rating (a statistic that shows the difference between goals scored by his team or opponents while he is on the ice). Karlsson led the league in that category, while Marchessault was second and Smith tied for seventh.

“We think the same type of game we want to play,” Karlsson said. “We try to keep the puck within ourselves. We’re not afraid to make plays. Sometimes we fail, but more often than not, I think it’s good plays and we create scoring chances off that.”

The Knights added Pacioretty, a five-time 30-goal scorer, and veteran point producer Paul Stastny to help shoulder the scoring load on the second line.

But Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith agree it will be tougher this season as they will be matched against opposing teams’ top forwards and defensemen every time out.

“After 20 games, everybody knew they were one of the top lines in the league. They’ll play the same way. Nothing’s going to change with them,” Gallant said. “They’re a good line. They weren’t fluky. They weren’t lucky. They played well, and they had an unbelievable playoff, too.

“To me, they were as good as any line in the NHL last year. I’d be happy if they did the same as they did last year. Real happy.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Vgk - In The Locker Room After Practice
Fleury, Engelland and Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3,2018.
Golden Edge: Last Practice Before Season Opener
Adam Hill and David Schoen at City National Arena during the Golden Knights' morning skate and media day before the opener Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Media Day: Gerard Gallant and George McPhee Presser
Head coach Gerard Gallant and GM George McPhee talk about Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, Nate Schmidt, and the start of season number two for the franchise.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — October 2, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like