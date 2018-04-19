Golden Knights’ Fleury, Karlsson snubbed for NHL awards

Marc-Andre Fleury missed the cut for the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s top goaltender during the regular season. William Karlsson received votes but is not a finalist for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the top defensive forward.

El portero de Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defiende mientras el centro de Los Angeles Kings Tyler Toffoli (73) intenta anotar durante el segundo periodo del Juego 3 de una serie de playoff de primera ronda de hockey de la NHL en el Staples Center en Los Angeles el domingo, 15 de abril de 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) slips on the ice while moving the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Some of Marc-Andre Fleury’s best work of his career was not good enough to merit consideration for the Vezina Trophy.

Same for William Karlsson’s record season and the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

The Golden Knights goaltender — who had the third-best goals-against average in the NHL (2.24), the sixth-best save percentage (.927), a 29-13-4 record and four shutouts — was not a finalist for the award that goes to the league’s top goalie. He has never won the Vezina nor has he finished as a runner-up.

The finalists are Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, Nashville’s Pekka Rinne and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The NHL on Wednesday announced its finalists for the Selke Trophy, which goes to the league’s top defensive forward. Karlsson, who led the league in Plus/Minus with plus-49 and had 43 goals, received votes but is not a finalist.

Your nominees for the Frank J. Selke Trophy are Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier and @AnzeKopitar. Who will in? Find out at the 2018 #NHLAwards in @Vegas! pic.twitter.com/gH1KeKchK4 — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2018

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron are the finalists.

The winners will be announced at the NHL’s Awards Show June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Getting the last laugh

Maybe next time, Drew Doughty will just keep his mouth shut.

The Kings defenseman said in December that the Knights’ early success wouldn’t hold up. “There’s no way they are going to be a better team than us by the end of the season,” he said.

In the aftermath of sweeping the Kings, the Knights took the high road in their remarks toward Doughty.

“Doughty’s a guy that earned the respect in the league and is able to talk like that in the media, I think,” Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “He’s definitely one of the best defenseman I’ve played against. He’s a good player and he did limit a lot of our chances as a line. But we were able to get two goals in two nights and at the end of the night, those goals were the winning goals.

“They should come out head high because they definitely gave us some trouble and they were pressuring and they were physical. They’re really good players and I think they should be happy with their season.”

Not the norm

Prior to the opening round against the Kings, the Knights were involved in only one 1-0 game this season. That came Jan. 16 when they were shutout by the Nashville Predators.

In the series, which saw each game decided by one goal, the Knights won two of the four games by a 1-0 score as Fleury earned his 11th and 12th playoff shutouts of his career to tie Terry Sawchuk for ninth place on the career playoff shutout list.

Fleury leads all playoff goalies with an 0.65 goals-against average and a .977 save percentage. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick finished with the highest combined save percentage in NHL history by a goalie through four losses in a playoff series at .947.

The Magnificent Seven

In sweeping the Kings, the Knights scored seven goals, all by different players, including two defensemen.

The Knights’ scorers were defenseman Shea Theodore in Game 1, forward Alex Tuch and center Erik Haula in Game 2, center Cody Eakin, forward James Neal and center William Karlsson in Game 3, and defenseman Brayden McNabb in Game 4.

