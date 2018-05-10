Golden Knights’ Fleury meets with 4-legged fan Bark-Andre Furry

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had his first face-to-face meeting Thursday with his biggest canine fan, Bark-Andre Furry.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) meets Bark Andre-Furry, a Jack Russell terrier, and his owner, Rick Williams, after practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury meets Bark-Andre Furry, a Jack Russell terrier, after practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury meets Bark-Andre Furry, a Jack Russell terrier, after practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury meets Bark-Andre Furry, a Jack Russell terrier, after practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltending coach David Prior, right, talks with goaltenders Malcolm Subban, left, and Marc-Andre Fleury during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltending coach David Prior, left, talks with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare greets Bark-Andre Furry during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It was a big day for a small dog.

The crowd of families waiting for autographs howled as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated off the ice Thursday and removed his pads after the Golden Knights’ practice at City National Arena.

Fleury would get to the children later — his first stop was the 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier whose tail wagged anxiously as he waited to meet the man who inspired his public persona, Bark-Andre Furry.

The Golden Knights messaged Bark’s owner, Rick Williams, Wednesday afternoon and said Fleury wanted to meet the pooch, who has his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Williams said he never expected such an opportunity when he jokingly came up with the dog’s new persona last summer after the NHL expansion draft.

“It wasn’t even a consideration,” he said. “It was the furthest thing from my mind.”

Fleury signed the back of Bark’s infant-sized custom jersey and Williams’ hat before getting to the long line of kids who were excited to meet him.

And even got an autograph! pic.twitter.com/ac6QmNj2Hb — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) May 10, 2018

“My wife showed me a picture of the dog online with the jersey with the name on it, you know, so I just had a good laugh at it,” Fleury later told a scrum of reporters, who probably mostly wanted to know what the team was doing to prepare for the Western Conference final.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.