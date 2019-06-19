Golden Knights Fleury, Reaves win NHL Fan Choice Awards

The Golden Knights earned some accolades the morning of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, with forward Ryan Reaves and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury winning NHL Fan Choice Awards.

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, center, watches the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Reaves beat out three other finalists to win top hidden talent thanks to his high-pitched goal siren impression at practice. He earned 35 percent of the votes in the fan-driven contest, 10 percent more than second place.

The Ryan Reaves goal siren is BACK 🔊🚨 pic.twitter.com/bASCJ9Z2gi — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 18, 2018

Fleury won save of the year for his incredible glove stop on Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux during a 1-0 road win for the Knights on Oct. 13.

Fleury is having another unreal game. pic.twitter.com/CxfRQpeSI0 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 13, 2018

He received 36 percent of the votes, narrowly beating out Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price. Thirty-three percent of the votes went to Price’s save on Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

The NHL Awards begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Knights right wing Mark Stone is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for best defensive forward.

