Golden Knights’ Fleury tries to collect free shutout doughnuts — VIDEO

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury notching his 51st career shutout on Wednesday meant one thing: Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for everyone in attendance at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury speaks during NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

As part of a partnership with Krispy Kreme, any time the Golden Knights have a shutout at home, everyone at the arena gets to enjoy a free dozen doughnuts if they bring their ticket stub to a Las Vegas-area location.

Fleury, who obviously didn’t have a ticket stub as proof of attendance, showed up in the drive-thru at a Krispy Kreme location on Wednesday to collect his free doughnuts.

“I don’t actually have any tickets,” Fleury is heard telling a Krispy Kreme employee through the drive-thru speaker in a video posted on the team’s social media accounts. The goalie goes on to tell the worker that he has a picture to prove he was there.

Fleury did get his doughnuts and went inside the store to meet the worker who took his order.

He went in to say hi after pic.twitter.com/VQ5Xlk1iy1 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 16, 2018

