Golden Knights’ Foley says NHL admitted error in Game 7 call — VIDEO

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley says a "senior executive with the league" called him and personally apologized for the mistaken penalty call.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley speaks between periods as his team plays the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights owner Bill Folley said an NHL “senior executive” called him Wednesday morning and admitted an error was made by officials in assessing a crucial major penalty to Cody Eakin during Tuesday night’s Game 7 in San Jose.

The Sharks scored four times during the power play to erase a 3-0 deficit and eventually won 5-4 in overtime to end the Knights season.

“They called and basically said it was a bad call, it was a mistake, we recognize the mistake and we acknowledge it,” Foley said. “I did feel a little better after that. It calmed me down.”

Foley, who declined to name the individual who called him, said he plans to push to make major penalties a reviewable play moving forward.

“I believe it should be a reviewable play,” Foley said. “I think that a coach should be able to challenge a major penalty, particularly during the last period of the game and particularly during the playoffs.

“That’s going to be up to the league to make that determination. I believe the league is thinking about it and is going to be receptive to that kind of change.”

The NHL-NHL Players’ Association competition committee meets next during the Stanley Cup Final and the league’s board of governors meets next in June. Both organizations must approve any rule changes.

“We’ll have a board of governor’s meeting in a couple months and I’m sure it’ll be able to be brought up and we’ll talk about it,” Foley said. “I think that’d be a good solution and — despite the fact that Sharks fans were going crazy over the perceived hit — if it had been a coach’s challenge, if it had been reviewed, it wouldn’t have been a penalty, in my opinion.”

Knights general manager George McPhee also was happy to hear from the league.

“The league did reach out and apologize,” McPhee said. “They made a mistake and I’m sure (the officials) feel bad about it. They want to get things right like we all do when we’re doing our jobs.”

