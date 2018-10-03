Golden Knights’ forward gets clipped for a cause — VIDEO

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s helmet may feel a bit looser when he suits up for practice on Wednesday.

The popular Knights forward joined patients from Comprehensive Cancer Centers in shaving each other’s heads to help kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bellemare said his wife Hannah’s family has been deeply affected by the disease.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be part of a team and this is just another team I’m proud to be a part of,” he said hours before he was to face the clippers. “When I had the idea, she was on board right away. It’s for such a great cause, but as it’s come closer she’s like, ‘Oh my god, what did you get yourself into?’ We started thinking about how it would look yesterday. I guess we’ll see.”

The event, which was held at Toshiba Plaza just outside T-Mobile Arena, also raised money for the American Cancer Society.