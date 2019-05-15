Golden Knights forward Nikita Gusev helps Russia rout Italy

The winger had three assists in his country’s 10-0 win Wednesday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Russia's Nikita Gusev controls a puck during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Russia and Sweden, in Moscow, Russia. Alexey Kudenko/Sputnik via AP

Golden Knights forward Nikita Gusev had three assists to help Russia rout Italy 10-0 Wednesday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Gusev, who signed an entry-level deal with the Knights in April and will be a restricted free agent this offseason, has eight points (two goals, six assists) in four games at the tournament. Russia (4-0) is one of three unbeaten teams in the tournament along with Switzerland (4-0) and Germany (4-0).

