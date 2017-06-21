Golden Knights’ Gerard Gallant talks expansion draft on ESPN Las Vegas— AUDIO

Vegas Knights head coach Gerard Gallant is pictured on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant joined Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and ESPN Radio host Clay Baker on ESPN Las Vegas Tuesday to talk about Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft.

Gallant discussed how the team approached the expansion and this week’s entry draft and why the Knights are coveting skills and leadership among other attributes of the players available.

The expansion draft and NHL Awards take place at T-Mobile Arena Wednesday with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

You can listen to the interview here:

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Ed Graney joins ESPN 100.9 FM and 1100 AM daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney and @ESPNLasVegas on Twitter.